14/08/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Beijing Renhe
1 : 1
Hebei Zhongji
2nd Half
- 68:35
17'
Nizamdin Ependi
28'
Augusto Fernandez
1 - 0
31'
Boyang Liu
1 - 1
Ezequiel Lavezzi (pen)
32'
Qiuming Wang
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
5
8
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
1
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
1
19
Throwins
12
4
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
1
