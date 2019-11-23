Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
10:30
China:
Super League
Beijing Renhe
0 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
1st Half
- 13:04
Miranda
6'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
1
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
4
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
