07/07/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Beijing Renhe
0 : 2
Shandong Luneng
Finished
Pedro Delgado
49'
0 - 1
Graziano Pelle
64'
76'
Yongjing Cao
Lin Dai
78'
Lin Dai
83'
0 - 2
Roger Guedes
87'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
5
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
1
28
Cross Attacks
13
13
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
1
4
Goalkeeper Saves
6
2
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
6
2
Substitutions
2
16
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
