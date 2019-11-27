Livescore Match Center
27/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Beijing Renhe
0 : 1
Shanghai SIPG
1st Half
- 25:44
0 - 1
Marko Arnautovic
3'
Wei Zhang
21'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
2
3
Cross Attacks
4
9
Fouls
3
6
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
3
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
