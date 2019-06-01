01/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Beijing Renhe
1 : 0
Tianjin Songjiang
2nd Half
- 46:31
16'
Cheng Zhang (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Junjie Wen
36'
41'
Xin Luo
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
1
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
13
9
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
1
Shots off Goal
8
4
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
