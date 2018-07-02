|02/07/18
|21:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Round 16
|Belgium
|0 : 0
|Japan
|1st Half - 04:35
|G1/H2. Knock out.
Sidelined Players: JAPAN - Striker Shinji Okazaki is a doubt with an ankle injury. Belgium have won only 1 of their 5 encounters with Japan (D2, L2), although that came in their last meeting in November 2017 when they won 1-0 thanks to a Romelu Lukaku goal. Their only previous World Cup match was in the GROUP stage of the 2002 tournament and ended 2-2. Japan have never won a World Cup knockout game, they were eliminated in the last 16 in both 2002 & 2010.