|23/06/18
|15:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|Belgium
|2 : 1
|Tunisia
|1st Half - 26:30
|Venue: Otkrytiye Arena, Moscow.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,360. This will be the 4th meeting between Belgium & Tunisia, with both nations winning 1 game & sharing 1 draw. Belgium Dries Mertens scored the only goal the last time the 2 sides met in a friendly in 2014. This is their 2nd meeting at a World Cup, they previously drew 1-1 in the 2002 GROUP stage. Belgium are unbeaten in their last 10 World Cup GROUP games & have won the previous 5. Lukaku scored 15 goals in his last 10 internationals.