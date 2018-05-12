|12/05/18
|19:00
|Italy: Serie A
|Benevento
|1 : 0
|Genoa
|Finished
|Venue: Ciro Vigorito.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 12,847. Form Guide: Benevento (L D W L D) Genoa (L L W L W).
Last season: Not played. Stat fact: Benevento 18 points so far this season is the same haul managed by last year Serie A whipping boys, Pescara. Top tip: Over 3.5 Goals. Benevento last 8 games provided 35 goals, while Genoa saw 22 in the same period.
Distance: 710km.
Sidelined Players: BENEVENTO - LUCIONI FABIO (Susp.), ANTEI LUCA, COSTA ANDREA (Injured).