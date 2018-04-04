|04/04/18
|17:00
|Italy: Serie A
|Benevento
|1 : 1
|Verona
|2nd Half - 47:30
|Venue: Ciro Vigorito.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 12,847. Form Guide: Benevento (L L L W L) Verona (W L L L W).
Last season: Not played. Stat fact: If Benevento win this fixture, they will avoid the unwanted title of earning the fewest points in any Serie A season. Top tip: Moise Kean to score first.
Distance: 701km.
Sidelined Players: BENEVENTO - COSTA ANDREA, PUGGIONI CHRISTIAN, LUCIONI FABIO (Susp.), ANTEI LUCA, MEMUSHAJ LEDIAN, PARIGINI VITTORIO (Injured).
VERONA - FARES MOHAMED (Susp.).