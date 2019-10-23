Livescore Match Center
23/10/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
Benfica
2 : 1
Lyon
Finished
4'
Rafa Silva
1 - 0
Marcelo
10'
Moussa Dembele
26'
Youssouf Kone
38'
42'
Pizzi
59'
Gedson Fernandes
1 - 1
Memphis Depay
70'
86'
Pizzi
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
4
0
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
1
10
Cross Attacks
25
15
Fouls
18
20
Free Kicks
17
2
Goals
1
11
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
2
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
5
Shots off Goal
7
2
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
3
19
Throwins
21
7
Medical Treatment
6
2
Yellow Cards
3
