17/09/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group G
Benfica
0 : 1
RB Leipzig
2nd Half
- 73:02
Yussuf Poulsen
57'
62'
Jota
0 - 1
Timo Werner
69'
Amadou Haidara
70'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
4
4
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
29
8
Fouls
10
14
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
1
8
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
4
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
3
4
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
1
21
Throwins
19
1
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
