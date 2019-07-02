02/07/19
19:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Benin
0 : 0
Cameroon
1st Half
- 40:53
Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
20
8
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
3
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
6
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
