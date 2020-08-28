Livescore Match Center
28/08/20
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
4 : 0
Botev Vratsa
2nd Half
- 52:12
24'
Gaius Makouta
1 - 0
32'
Ivan Minchev
2 - 0
Hristo Zlatinski
34'
42'
Gaius Makouta
3 - 0
48'
Alioune Fall
4 - 0
Match Statistics
4
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
5
6
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
9
4
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
2
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
2
8
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
2
9
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement