Livescore Match Center
19/09/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
2 : 0
Cherno More Varna
2nd Half
- 55:58
Viktor Popov
33'
40'
Kukula
1 - 0
51'
Kukula
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
1
24
Cross Attacks
6
10
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
12
2
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
5
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement