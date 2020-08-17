Livescore Match Center
17/08/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
0 : 0
CSKA 1948
Finished
Ivaylo Klimentov
22'
Dimitar Pirgov
39'
Daniel Mladenov
45'
Vasil Shopov
54'
61'
Krum Stoyanov
Mario Topuzov
78'
Dimo Atanasov
85'
Daniel Naumov
88'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
5
Corner Kicks
4
3
Counter Attacks
4
30
Cross Attacks
20
13
Fouls
10
17
Free Kicks
15
0
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
11
2
Offsides
7
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
6
Shots off Goal
6
4
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
31
Throwins
24
3
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
7
