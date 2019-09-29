Livescore Match Center
29/09/19
20:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
1 : 0
CSKA Sofia
2nd Half
- 53:49
31'
Ibrahima Conte
1 - 0
38'
Erol Erdal Alkan
45'
Ivan Bandalovski
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
13
14
Fouls
7
8
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
6
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
7
2
Yellow Cards
0
