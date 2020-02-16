Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
12:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
0 : 0
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
Half Time
Florent Bojaj
6'
25'
Ivan Minchev
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
23
Cross Attacks
10
10
Fouls
9
15
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
6
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
