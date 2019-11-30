Livescore Match Center
30/11/19
18:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
1 : 1
Levski Sofia
Finished
Holmar Oern Eyjolfsson
26'
Ivan Goranov
36'
45'
Martin Kamburov
1 - 0
1 - 1
Nigel Robertha
53'
76'
Ivan Bandalovski
88'
Pedro Eugenio
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
2
21
Cross Attacks
12
18
Fouls
23
25
Free Kicks
20
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
2
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
2
22
Throwins
28
9
Medical Treatment
11
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019