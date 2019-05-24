24/05/19
17:15
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Championship Playoffs
Beroe
1 : 0
Levski Sofia
1st Half
- 33:49
28'
Ruben Brigido
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
5
10
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019