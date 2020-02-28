Livescore Match Center
28/02/20
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
0 : 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
1st Half
- 07:04
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
1
1
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
1
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
