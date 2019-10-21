Livescore Match Center
21/10/19
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
0 : 0
Slavia Sofia
Half Time
Emil Stoev
33'
Galin Ivanov
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
3
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019