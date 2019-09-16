Livescore Match Center
16/09/19
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Beroe
0 : 0
Vitosha Bistritsa
1st Half
- 10:10
Todor Gochev
5'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
3
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
1
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
