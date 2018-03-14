|14/03/18
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Round 16
|Besiktas
|1 : 3
|Bayern Munich
|2nd Half - 89:55
|First leg (0-5).
Venue: Vodafone Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 43,500.
Referee : Michael Oliver (ENG).
Assistant referees : Stuart Burt (ENG) & Simon Bennett (ENG).
Fourth official : Lee Betts (ENG).
MATCH SUMMARY : Bayern lead Besiktas 5-0 after 1st leg. No team has ever overturned 5 goal deficit. Bayern have won five #UCL games in a row. Suspended: Vida (Besiktas).
Quarter-final draw is on Friday 16 March.