|01/11/17
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Besiktas
|0 : 1
|Monaco
|Half Time
|Venue: Vodafone Arena.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 43,500.
Referee : Paolo Tagliavento (ITA).
Assistant referees : Alessandro Giallatini (ITA) & Filippo Meli (ITA).
Fourth official : Riccardo Di Fiore (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Besiktas through with win, or a draw if Leipzig win. Besiktas won 2-1 in Monaco on matchday 3. Besiktas unbeaten in 11 European home games (W5 D6), winning last 4. Monaco have lost their last 2 UEFA games in Istanbul.