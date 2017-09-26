|26/09/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Besiktas
|2 : 0
|RB Leipzig
|Finished
|Interrupted at 60th minute due to floodlight failure. Venue: Vodafone Arena. Turf: Natural. Capacity: 43,500. MATCH SUMMARY : Both teams looking to build on positive starts. Besiktas won at Porto, RB Leipzig held Monaco. Besiktas are 9 home games unbeaten in Europe. RB Leipzig set for 1st ever European away match. Referee : Sergei Karasev (RUS).
Assistant referees : Anton Averianov (RUS) & Tikhon