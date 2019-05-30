30/05/19
16:00
Sweden:
FA Cup - Final Stage
BK Hacken
1 : 0
Vasby United
1st Half
- 37:34
10'
Alexander Faltsetas
1 - 0
Jose Leon
21'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
72%
Ball Possession
28%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
