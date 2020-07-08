Livescore Match Center
08/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
Bologna
0 : 2
Sassuolo
2nd Half
- 70:58
26'
Gary Medel
Lukas Haraslin
34'
0 - 1
Domenico Berardi
41'
0 - 2
Lukas Haraslin
57'
60'
Stefano Denswil
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
13
12
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
14
0
Goals
2
9
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
2
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
5
1
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
1
15
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
2
2
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement