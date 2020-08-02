Livescore Match Center
02/08/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
Bologna
1 : 0
Torino
2nd Half
- 58:32
18'
Mattias Svanberg
1 - 0
Cristian Daniel Ansaldi
45'
Tomas Rincon
57'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
6
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
7
10
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
0
5
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement