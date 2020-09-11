Livescore Match Center
11/09/20
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Bordeaux
0 : 0
Lyon
Finished
Moussa Dembele
22'
Marcelo
30'
55'
Otavio
Joachim Andersen
68'
79'
Jimmy Briand
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
0
17
Cross Attacks
17
10
Fouls
19
19
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
13
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
14
0
Shots on Goal
3
4
Substitutions
4
29
Throwins
24
7
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement