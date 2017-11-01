|01/11/17
|21:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Borussia Dortmund
|1 : 1
|Apoel
|2nd Half - 59:22
|Venue: Signal Iduna Park.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 81,360.
Referee : Matej Jug (SVN).
Assistant referees : Matej Zunic (SVN) & Manuel Vidali (SVN).
Fourth official : Tomislav Pospeh (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Both sides have just 1 point in GROUP H. Defeat could end either teams last 16 hopes. The sides drew 0-0 on matchday 3. BVB have won 1 of last 8 European matches (D1 D2 L5).
APOEL yet to win in eight UEFA games in Germany (D1 L7).