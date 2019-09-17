Livescore Match Center
17/09/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group F
Borussia Dortmund
0 : 0
Barcelona
Finished
15'
Thomas Delaney
47'
Thorgan Hazard
Gerard Pique
50'
Nelson Semedo
55'
57'
Marco Reus (Missed Penalty)
Ivan Rakitic
70'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
8
3
Counter Attacks
2
15
Cross Attacks
21
11
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
8
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
3
8
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
3
