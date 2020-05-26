Livescore Match Center
26/05/20
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
0 : 1
Bayern Munich
Finished
13'
Mats Hummels
0 - 1
Joshua Kimmich
43'
Thomas Mueller
66'
67'
Mahmoud Dahoud
Alphonso Davies
74'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
3
2
Counter Attacks
3
16
Cross Attacks
25
9
Fouls
15
16
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
6
5
Substitutions
3
21
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
2
