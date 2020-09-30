Livescore Match Center
30/09/20
21:30
Germany:
Super Cup
Bayern Munich
2 : 1
Borussia Dortmund
2nd Half
- 51:17
18'
Corentin Tolisso
1 - 0
32'
Thomas Mueller
2 - 0
2 - 1
Julian Brandt
39'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
9
4
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
4
2
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
