19/10/19
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
0 : 0
Borussia Monchengladbach
Half Time
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
8
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
5
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
