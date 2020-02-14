Livescore Match Center
14/02/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
2 : 0
Eintracht Frankfurt
2nd Half
- 50:14
Timothy Chandler
22'
33'
Lukasz Piszczek
1 - 0
50'
Jadon Sancho
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
2
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
6
2
Fouls
3
5
Free Kicks
3
2
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
2
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
1
16
Throwins
14
4
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement