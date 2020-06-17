Livescore Match Center
17/06/20
21:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
0 : 2
FSV Mainz 05
2nd Half
- 55:11
19'
Lukasz Piszczek
Aaron Caricol
30'
0 - 1
Jonathan Burkardt
34'
38'
Mats Hummels
0 - 2
Jean-philippe Mateta (pen)
49'
54'
Emre Can
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
14
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
2
1
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
