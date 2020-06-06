Livescore Match Center
06/06/20
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
0 : 0
Hertha Berlin
Half Time
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
2
3
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
5
Throwins
4
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
