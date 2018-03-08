|08/03/18
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|Borussia Dortmund
|1 : 2
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: Signal Iduna Park.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 81,360.
Referee : Slavko Vincic (SVN).
Assistant referees : Tomaz Klancnik (SVN) & Andraz Kovacic (SVN).
Fourth official : Matej Zunic (SVN).
MATCH SUMMARY : Sides have never met in European competition. Dortmund have won 4/4 v Austrian outfits. Salzburg last 9 away in Europe: W4 D5. Austrian champions yet to win in Germany. 2nd leg on 15 March.