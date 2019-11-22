Livescore Match Center
22/11/19
22:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
0 : 1
SC Paderborn 07
1st Half
- 04:39
0 - 1
Streli Mamba
5'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
3
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
