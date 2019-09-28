Livescore Match Center
28/09/19
19:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
2 : 2
Werder Bremen
Finished
0 - 1
Milot Rashica
8'
9'
Mario Goetze
1 - 1
41'
Marco Reus
2 - 1
2 - 2
Marco Friedl
55'
68'
Julian Weigl
Match Statistics
2
Assists
2
4
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
9
33
Cross Attacks
11
8
Fouls
9
12
Free Kicks
8
2
Goals
2
6
Goal Attempts
15
0
Offsides
3
64%
Ball Possession
36%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
7
Shots off Goal
4
7
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
