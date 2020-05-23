Livescore Match Center
23/05/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach
0 : 1
Bayer Leverkusen
1st Half
- 23:38
0 - 1
Kai Havertz
7'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
7
Cross Attacks
1
0
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
3
5
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
