31/05/20
16:30
Germany:
Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach
0 : 0
Union Berlin
1st Half
- 12:26
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
