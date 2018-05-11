|11/05/18
|15:00
|Europe (UEFA): U17 Championship - Group Stage
|Bosnia & Herzegovina (U17)
|0 : 2
|Rep. Of Ireland (U17)
|Finished
|Venue: St. Georges Park Stadium, Burton on Trent.
Referee : Halil Umut Meler (TUR).
Assistant referees : Peter Kobor (HUN) & Levan Todria (GEO).
Fourth official : Tihomir Pejin (CRO).
MATCH SUMMARY : Ireland only need draw to reach quarterfinals on goal difference. Bosnia & Herz. must win to avoid 3rd straight GROUP exit. GROUP C runners-up face Netherlands on Monday. Ireland won 2017 GROUP meeting 2-1.