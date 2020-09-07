Livescore Match Center
07/09/20
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
UEFA Nations League - League A
Bosnia & Herzegovina
1 : 1
Poland
2nd Half
- 49:45
Jan Bednarek
22'
24'
Haris Hajradinovic (pen)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Kamil Glik
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
10
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
