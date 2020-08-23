Livescore Match Center
23/08/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Plovdiv
0 : 2
Beroe
1st Half
- 12:50
0 - 1
Ibrahima Conte
2'
0 - 2
Ibrahima Conte (pen)
5'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
3
2
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
2
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
0
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
