Livescore Match Center
14/09/19
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Plovdiv
0 : 1
CSKA Sofia
Finished
20'
Radoslav Terziev
0 - 1
Ali Sowe
75'
85'
Antonio Vutov
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
3
3
Corner Kicks
5
0
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
15
14
Fouls
14
18
Free Kicks
18
0
Goals
1
10
Goal Attempts
6
4
Offsides
4
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
27
Throwins
28
1
Medical Treatment
9
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019