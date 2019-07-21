21/07/19
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Plovdiv
0 : 1
Dunav Ruse
1st Half
- 23:59
2'
Taylon
Ahmed Ahmedov
13'
0 - 1
Georgi Dinkov
22'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
4
4
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
75%
Ball Possession
25%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
1
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
1
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
