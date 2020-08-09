Livescore Match Center
09/08/20
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Plovdiv
1 : 0
Lokomotiv Plovdiv
Half Time
9'
Todor Nedelev
1 - 0
Josip Tomasevic
12'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
8
4
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
4
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
11
4
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement