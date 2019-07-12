12/07/19
18:45
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Vratsa
0 : 1
Beroe
1st Half
- 43:47
0 - 1
Pedro Eugenio
12'
Ruben Brigido
32'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
1
4
Cross Attacks
12
6
Fouls
10
14
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
4
46%
Ball Possession
54%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
1
7
Throwins
7
2
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
