08/03/20
15:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Botev Vratsa
0 : 0
Levski Sofia
Finished
Martin Raynov
45'
57'
Petko Ganev
Zhivko Milanov
83'
Nuno Reis
90'
90'
Ivaylo Mihaylov
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
18
Cross Attacks
10
16
Fouls
24
27
Free Kicks
18
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
3
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
15
Throwins
27
4
Medical Treatment
5
2
Yellow Cards
3
